BELOIT—Beloit College has announced the launch of a new, full-tuition scholarship for graduating college-bound seniors from Sun Prairie High School. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition expenses for four years.
The scholarship is made possible through the generosity of Legacy.com CEO and Founder Stopher Bartol and his wife, Shery. Stopher Bartol is an alumnus of both Sun Prairie High School and Beloit College. His mother, Louette Bartol, was a long-time English teacher at Sun Prairie High School.
The new scholarship will be awarded to one student who applies to Beloit Colleged by the Regular Decision deadline each year and is admitted to the college.
“The many experiences, lessons, and values I gained from my time at Beloit College helped pave the path forward for my success as an entrepreneur and in life,” said Bartol. “I hope this scholarship provides the same rewarding opportunity to a young student who embodies the mission of Beloit College.”
The scholarship recipient will be selected based on the overall strength of their application, with input from recommenders and the Beloit College Admission Committee.
“We are thrilled by this generous donation from Stopher that allows a deserving Sun Prairie High School student to attend Beloit College,” said Leslie Davidson, Beloit’s vice president for enrollment. “We are excited to work with Sun Prairie High School to identify students who embody the values of Beloit College.”
Sun Prairie High School serves 1,725 students in grades 10 through 12.
The school opened in 2010 and is one of the most state-of-the-art high schools in Wisconsin. In addition to core classes, students may take over 27 AP Classes, earn their Certified Nursing Assistant license, study culinary arts, learn home construction while building a home, study Chinese, and so much more.
For more information, visit www.sunprairieschools.org/high.
Beloit College is a liberal arts college founded in 1846. For information visit www.beloit.edu.