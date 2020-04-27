BELOIT—Beloit College has announced its Midwest Flagship Match tuition program and new flexible course structure to help students as they deal with the economic slowdown and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Midwest Flagship Match Tuition Program guarantees that incoming, academically-qualified students from six surrounding Midwest states—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin—will pay the same or less in tuition as their home state’s flagship institution, said Eric Boynton, provost and dean at Beloit College.
“The program aims to respond to the needs of students and parents rethinking college choices and who want to stay closer to home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boynton said.
All admitted students from eligible states, including those who have already paid their enrollment deposits, will receive new financial aid packages. While there are no expected family contribution or income limitations to be eligible for the program, students will be required to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Original packages for students who will already pay less in tuition and fees will not be adjusted. Furthermore, tuition will not increase.
“We are promising the amount you are paying this year is the same as next year, a zero increase,” Boynton said.
Starting in fall 2020, Beloit College is dividing its semester into two Mods, each containing two courses. Instead of taking four courses at one time, students will do intensive work in two subjects.
“We know if you have to take courses online, it’s hard to juggle four simultaneously,” Boynton said.
The curriculum change is designed to make it easier for students who may need to continue in virtual instruction. Although college officials are planning on students being in residence this fall, the new curriculum option will work whether they are on campus, off campus or need to make a switch quickly.
“This forward-thinking decision is first-of-its-kind and minimizes disruption if a change between in-person and remote instruction has to happen mid-semester,” Boynton said.
Courses also will be designed to respond to evolving social and environmental factors, allowing students and faculty to pursue opportunities in a range of settings—in person, in the field and on digital platforms.
Boynton said there already had been discussion of the Mod platform five years ago as it adds flexibility to student scheduling, allowing them to engage in other life-changing experiences such as internships, trips, service learning, group projects and more.
The curriculum, Boynton said, is one part of the new Beloit Action Plan that responds to complex challenges facing students today.
Other aspects of the Beloit Action Plan include the launch of a new Channels Program that ensures students receive more relevant, real-world experience during college and an Advance Mentoring Program, which supports success during the transition to college and throughout the first two years.
Boynton said the curriculum and approach necessitated by COVID-19 will ultimately prepare students to adapt in an ever-changing world.
