BELOIT — Beloit College has lowered its COVID-19 alert level due to improving virus conditions in the area, according to an announcement issued by the college on Monday.
The college’s task force made the decision “based on significant and sustained reductions in cases” in the Rock County area to lower its alert level to “Green.”
“We are able to make this decision for several reasons, including the community’s shared commitment to health and safety, following our protective practices, and student testing protocols,” a statement by the task force states.
With the move to the Green Alert Level, gatherings and events at the college are permitted. A written plan for any gathering or event must be submitted for review by the task force. If approved, events must abide by occupancy limits in selected spaces and participants must wear face coverings and be physically distanced.
“After careful consideration and watchful evaluation of on-campus and local cases, we are very excited to advance to our green alert level,” said Beloit College Director of Health and Wellness Center Tara Girard.
Girard said the college has performed over 700 virus tests with two positive cases being identified from testing.
“We are cautiously hopeful that with continued work by our entire community, we will enjoy only more good news this spring and summer,” Girard added.
School athletics also are allowed to begin under the new alert level. Student athletes will receive more information regarding the specific plan, which adheres to NCAA and Midwest Conference guidance and restrictions, as outlined by Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge.
Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said the county continues to see a drop in case activity with about 100 new cases weekly.
“We’re continuing to see a nice decline in our cases and these are levels we haven’t seen since August or early September (of 2020).”
Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Countywide, 26,323 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 15,438 second-doses. A total of 16.1% of the county’s overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.