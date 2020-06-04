BELOIT—Beloit College is working to help its recent graduates obtain employment, and it is working to attract new students to its innovative fall programming, according to President Scott Bierman.
Beloit College has been assisting recent graduates whose job searches are increasingly challenging due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, Beloiters Helping Beloiters, partners graduating students in an alumni mentoring program that places them in various, tight-knit networking groups led by prominent alumni. The mentors are organized by industry interests and the graduate’s geography.
Each graduate, which is assigned a particular career cluster, also is paired one-on-one with an alumni mentor in their career field or area of study.
“The students are getting a really fantastic opportunity to connect with alumni and those alumni networks,” Bierman said. “These clusters are working well and both alumni and students are saying good things about the mentor relationship.”
Bierman said the program was inspired by students in a career preparation course who told their professors it would be great if the college could help them more in these times. The faculty member suggested enlisting the help of successful alumni.
“It came to the senior staff and leadership team, and we were really excited about the prospect,” Bierman said.
Alumni enthusiastically agreed to help the recent graduates.
Director of the Career Center Jessica Fox-Wilson and Executive in Residence and college alum Matt Laszlo are leading the program, which officially launched a month ago.
“A third of our seniors who just graduated are participating in this,” Bierman said.
The college will be surveying students about their job status and future plans in the next couple of weeks to get more data on the recent graduates during the pandemic. Bierman said there’s likely a small fraction of graduates who have been able to obtain jobs and the college is doing all it can to assist them.
“Even though the college draws from around the country and world, over 50 percent of the students are interested in staying in the upper Midwest,” Bierman added.
Like most other colleges and universities, Beloit College has had financial and enrollment struggles for the last few years, and COVID has not helped.
When asked about enrollment, Bierman said it’s projected enrollment will be down by 10-15% from last year, a number similar to most other post secondary educational institutions due to the pandemic and economic downturn.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has reported enrollment at colleges and universities has declined by 11% over the last eight years. There were about 250,000 fewer students enrolled in college in the fall of 2019 compared to the fall of 2018, according to the center.
The deadline to enroll at Beloit College was two days ago, although Bierman said those with the college will be accepting students until the end of August if families need more time to assess their financial situation.
Bierman said the lower enrollment will have an impact on the budget with the college needing to be more careful how it spends dollars, however, he said he is not expecting any faculty or staff layoffs.
Although Beloit’s enrollment has been declining for several years, Bierman said the college is doing well considering the pandemic and associated challenges.
He said Beloit College was one of the first colleges to announce its fall plans which put it in a strong position for recruitment.
“We were first out of the gate to have a plan, and we are really proud. We announced a new and different fall schedule before nearly any other school even started discussions on their campus,” Bierman said.
Starting in fall 2020, Beloit College is dividing its semester into two Mods, each containing two courses. Instead of taking four courses at one time, students will do intensive work in two subjects.
“It allows us far greater flexibility about when it starts and ends and vastly increases the likelihood students will have a normal experience at college. We can be nimble,” Bierman said.
