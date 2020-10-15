Although most school districts around Wisconsin will get more state aid this year, the School District of Beloit, Clinton and Parkview school districts will get less aid for the 2020-2021 school year as Beloit Turner and Janesville districts get a slight increase, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) data released Thursday.
The 2019-2020 state biennial budget increased funding for general school aid for the 2020-2021 school year by 3.5%, or $163.5 million, to a total of $4.90 billion. Aid varies widely by district based on the equalization formula. Of 421 districts 297 (71%) will receive more aid than last year, and 119 (28%) will receive less aid.
Statewide, the majority of general school aid is equalization aid. Equalization aid is distributed according to a formula designed to help Wisconsin communities provide public education despite differences in property wealth. The formula considers school district expenditures, property values and resident student counts.
General school aid is the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. State equalization aid is meant to make up the difference between a district’s actual tax base and the state guaranteed tax base. Districts such as Beloit with a low valuation per pupil typically receive a higher percentage of state aid.
However, declining enrollment factored into the formula is resulting in less state aid this fall. School District of Beloit Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong said Beloit has a rolling three-year average of 268 fewer students. The three-year figure is used to calculate funding,
Beloit will receive 0.19% less in state aid, a decrease of $131,826. Beloit received $67,609,174 last year and is set to receive $67,477,348 for the 2020-2021 school year.
Beloit-Turner School District will receive 4.98% more in state aid, an increase of $441,892. Beloit-Turner received $8,873,929 last year and is set to receive $9,315,821 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Clinton Community School District will receive 0.87% less in state aid, a decrease of $63,272. Clinton received $7,244,018 last year and is set to receive $7,180,746 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Parkview School District will receive 0.14% less in state aid, a decrease of $7,649. Parkview received $5,419,740 last year, and is set to receive $5,412,091 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Janesville School District will receive 0.30% more in state aid, an increase of $193,519. Janesville received $64,580,519 last year, and is set to receive $64,774,038 for the 2020-2021 school year.