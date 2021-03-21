BELOIT—The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League is back this summer, with the COVID-19 friendly edition.
“We won’t be able to have as many kids as before, but we still want to have a season,” said co-director Brian Elliott. “It will be limited to 175 kids to help with safety. Kids will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Families can sign up on the website, www.beloitcitywideyouthsoftball.com from April 12 through May 14.
Everyone, including spectators, will be required to wear masks.
The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball league is free and geared for youths between the ages of 7 and 13. The league’s goal is for girls to go on and play softball and boys, baseball. The program stresses sportsmanship, respect and teamwork. The co-directors of the program are committed volunteers Elliott, Scottie Davidson and Pat Majeed. Some of the coaches this year will be Richard Bevineau, Tommy Evans, Mike Walker, Kevin Chapman, Jameson Heath, Sandra Taylor and Kelvin Sherrod to name a few.
The activity is free to participants and was designed to help families who may struggle with the many fees associated with children’s sports and activities. Shirts, hats and gloves will be provided. Spikes or cleats will be the family’s responsibilities.
“Soccer cleats are acceptable, but no metal spikes,” Elliott said.
There will be a skills camp on June 14 through June 18. The season will start June 22 and run through Aug. 7 with the league tournament on Aug. 7 and 8.
Those who want to join don’t have to be particularly athletic.
“We take everybody,” Elliott said. “Come prepared to have fun.”
Games will be played Tuesdays and Saturdays. In previous years teams have played at Telfer and Leeson parks. Elliott said the program is awaiting approval from the city regarding where they will play this year.
In the first year of Beloit City Wide Youth Softball, there were 96 participants; the second year, 120; and the third year, 160. By the fourth year the number was up to 290.
In 2020 those at the program were anticipating 350 kids, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games were called off for the summer.
“It was brutal not being out there last summer. We would see kids in the stores or out in the community and that was the first thing they wondered, ‘were we going to play next year?’ Parents were saying the same thing,” Elliott said.
The program not only equips students with softball skills, but works to give them mentors and support. In November of 2019, those with the teams volunteered with a community feast for those in need of a hot meal.
In non-COVID-19 years, the season typically culminates with a Milwaukee Brewers game. This year Elliott said the group is contacting the Beloit Snappers in hopes of a special day .
This year there are 20 coaches which have been contacted. The group continues to seek additional volunteers as well.
To volunteer or get more information people can call Davidson at 608-201-5884 or Elliott at 608-295-9769.
“The community has been great as far as volunteering and participating. It’s been a huge success because of the volunteers. People who are willing to donate their time,” Elliott said.
Elliott said the program received a grant from the Stateline Community Foundation last year but returned it due to not having a season.
“We will be able to receive it this year,” Elliott said.
Elliott said the group also receives donations and/or sponsorship and help from Community Action Inc, Beloit School District, Beloit Floral, Bryden Motors and Altra Industrial Motion.