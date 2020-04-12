Shane Spangler of Beloit had a big day planned on Thursday. He was getting up at 12:30 a.m. to go to work for 12 hours on the road. Like many truck drivers, he’s working 10-to-12-hour days, five to six days a week.
“The demand to keep everybody fed and keep store shelves filled is a big challenge to take on. We feel a little more pressure that no one goes hungry, but it feels good to help out,” Spangler said.
Spangler, a Blackhawk Transport driver for eight years, said more loads are being delivered. Whereas stores might get a half-trailer of product before, they are requesting full trailers as stores are selling out of product. What used to be three loads a week has increased to four or five for Spangler.
The pandemic is causing many trucking companies to make some quick shifts in conducting business.
Blackhawk Transport President and CEO Mike Holloway said the company is repositioning its trucks and drivers which serve temporarily dormant industries such as automotive, moving and storage and big clothing retailers to instead address needs in beverage, grocery, medical and other essential industries.
Blackhawk Transport, headquartered at 3800 Gateway Boulevard, Beloit has around 580 trucks, 722 employees including 640 drivers at its 34 nationwide locations. Its 70 drivers in the greater Beloit area handle accounts with Georgia-Pacific, a producer of toilet paper and tissue out of Green Bay; the Save-A-Lot distribution center in Edgerton; and Maglio Companies in Milwaukee, a produce distributor.
“The increase in demand for those accounts is roughly 30 percent,” Holloway said.
To address increased needs, around 30 to 40 drivers from other states are coming to Beloit to lend a hand.
“I am so encouraged to see our drivers who jump in their trucks, risking their health for the sake of others, servicing the food and beverage, grocery store, medical and other essential industries,” Holloway said.
Holloway also commended the drivers’ families as well as office staff which are working around the clock to adjust to the new driving schedules.
To keep drivers safe, Holloway said Blackhawk Transport is having drivers call stores in advance of their loads arrival to make sure arrangements are made ahead of time to expedite paperwork and to reduce exposure to other individuals.
The company is also working on a trial with one client to produce an electronic bill of lading. The document details the goods being delivered and serves as a receipt for the receiver.
“We hope to get that started next week. It would allow the paperwork process to be all done electronically to reduce interpersonal contact,” Holloway said.
Spangler said he does everything he can to stay safe, including keeping hand sanitizer in his truck. Despite the long hours, he loves his job because of the independence. It’s also a family tradition as his later father Ervin Spangler was a truck driver as well as his brother Michael Spangler who drives trucks.
“Though we have no real confirmation of how long this horrible and difficult time will last, right now, we know the immediate needs, and we are so thankful for the driver heroes who are serving those needs,” Holloway said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.