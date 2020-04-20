BELOIT—The Beloit area may not see the predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, as the Beloit Health System prepares for on-site virus testing.
In early April, local health officials estimated the Rock County area could see cases and deaths peak at the end of April and into early May.
But to date, the worst-case scenarios have yet to come to pass.
Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett said Beloit could see an increase in case numbers due to the expected increase in testing.
“We right now feel that we are beyond the peak and we may not see the surge predicted,” McKevett said. “But that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet, although we certainly don’t believe it would be to the extent as to what you are seeing in some of the hotspots around the country.”
McKevett said the health system has received new testing equipment that will reduce wait time for test results from multiple days to less than an hour. Previously, test results were sent out of the area to be tested by the state or at private labs.
In the coming weeks, McKevett said the health system will have the ability to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing via a blood test that could confirm preliminary health data that shows a larger portion of the population may have already been exposed to the virus and exhibited no symptoms.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the health system’s testing abilities will help first responders. No fire or police staff have had potential symptoms of COVID-19, and none are off work due to the virus, she added. But if they are exposed to the virus, a quick turnaround time for testing will be beneficial to the first responders in regard to staffing strength.
“We are thrilled to hear about the rapid PCR testing,” Luther said. “We feel more confident that any first responders would get the testing they needed more quickly.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday plans to increase COVID-19 testing capacity across the state through a public-private partnership with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or around 12,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
Treating patients for COVID-19 remains the same as earlier in the month. Th health system has a ready supply to treat 75 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloriquine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug, typically used to treat malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, as preliminary medical studies have shown it could help treat COVID-19.
Staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital also recently completed a procedure that allowed for a person who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to one of the four COVID-19 patients at the hospital in an effort to allow the hospitalized patient to build up antibodies to battle the COVID-19 virus.
“That’s university-level care in our hometown,” McKevett said. “That’s one of the most advanced treatment options here. It speaks to the tenacity and skill of our team to be able to take care of patients in that way.”
In terms of ongoing construction, work continues at the Amazon fulfillment center and Beloit College Powerhouse, along with the NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and ABC Supply Co. office building, Luther said.
“Our major construction projects are still moving forward while taking precautions for personal protective equipment and observing social distancing guidelines,” Luther said, referencing site checks by city staff.
As the weather warms up and businesses begin to reopen, both McKevett and Luther urged Beloit residents to continue to take precautions and follow public health advice, from wearing a mask in public to limiting travel and practicing social distancing.
“I feel like people in Beloit are taking this seriously,” Luther said. “What we’ve done so far appears to be working. Those guidelines will help us in the long-run.”
