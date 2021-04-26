BELOIT—Beloit and Janesville reported 170 new COVID-19 cases last week, municipal data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows
In Beloit, 73 new cases were reported since April 19, bringing the citywide total to 5,162 cases. The city saw an increase of 74 recoveries (4,967 total) and 298 negative tests (25,278 total) last week.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.37%, which is higher than Janesville’s mortality rate of 0.96%.
The leading age group for COVID-19 infections in Beloit remains among young people ages 25 to 34 (17% of all cases) followed closely by ages 15-24 (16%) and 45-54 (16%).
Janesville saw 97 new cases reported since April 19, pushing the citywide total to 6,684 cases. The county seat also reported 71 new recoveries (6,365 total) and 421 additional negative tests (36,984 total).
Janesville’s leading age group for cases is among people 25 to 34 (18%) followed by 15-24 (17%) and 45-54 (16%).
In outlying municipalities, total virus figures are as follows: Clinton reported 459 cases; Edgerton reported 991 cases; Evansville reported 708 cases; Milton reported 945 cases and unincorporated county has seen 607 cases.
Rock County reported 30 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 15,556 cases. In terms of deaths in which COVID-19 is believed to have been a factor, a total of 166 fatalities have been reported since March of 2020. The figure was previously at 167 and was reclassified on Monday following clarification, health department data shows.
As of April 22, the day most recent data was available, nine patients were were being treated for the virus in hospitals in Rock County. A total of 5% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Of all county COVID-19 infections, people between the ages of 15 and 44 account for 49% of cases.
As of Monday, a total of 47.7% of all Rock County residents over the age of 18 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation. A total of 34.6% of all eligible county residents over 18-years-old have completed vaccination, health department data shows.
State data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows 63,028 people (38.6%) of all county residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 43,940 people (26.9%) of all county residents have completed vaccination.
Since the first week of April, 25,664 doses have been administered in Rock County. Since December of 2020, 80.3% of all Rock County residents who received one vaccine dose are over the age of 65 and 73% of all county residents who completed vaccination are 65 or older. Vaccine completion rates for ages 16 to 64 range from 2% and 32%, respectively.
Out of those who completed vaccination in Rock County, a total of 25.3% are White; 15.6% Asian; 9.1% Black and 7.2% American Indian.
Ethnicity data recorded by Rock County shows that 8% of Hispanic residents completed vaccination, which is near the county’s estimated 9% Hispanic population, according to the most recent demographic census data.
In Wisconsin, 367 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 595,049 cases and 6,756 deaths. The DHS estimates 8,600 cases remain active in Wisconsin as the state has a recovery rate of 97.4% with a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.2%.
Meanwhile, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois announced COVID vaccines will be available for free without an appointment to Illinois residents from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the former K-Mart store, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road. Those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and people must bring a photo ID, the health department announcement said. Winnebago County reported 76 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 31,746 cases and 461 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
Vaccine data from IDPH shows Winnebago County has administered a total of 176,839 vaccines as 79,648 people are fully-vaccinated representing 28.05% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,137 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,323,170 cases and 21,836 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 4.1%. Overall, 8,860,975 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as 3,790,976 people (29.75%) are now fully-vaccinated in the state, IDPH data shows.
Nationwide, 34,641 new cases and 294 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the countrywide total to 31,883,289 cases and 569,272 deaths since the pandemic began. In terms of vaccinations, the U.S. has administered 230,768,454 million doses that represents 42.5% of all U.S. residents having received one dose and 28.9% of residents completing vaccination as of Monday.