BELOIT—The 40th Annual Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition Banquet has been postponed to a later date, due to the COVID-19 situation.
The banquet had been scheduled for April 20, to be held at The Butterfly Club in Beloit.
Federal and state guidance is limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people. In addition, bars and restaurants have been ordered closed for dine-in customers.
“At this time of crisis, it’s important for all of us to follow the best medical and scientific advice to the public,” Editor Bill Barth said. “For the safety of everybody involved we believe postponement is the proper course. Our wonderful volunteers will still be recognized fully, though, when the banquet can be rescheduled after an all-clear is given.”
The newspaper will release information across all its print, web and social platforms when the event is rescheduled.
The recognition banquet honors the past 12 “Volunteers of the Month,” whose contributions have been reported by the paper throughout the year.
Sponsors for the banquet are Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Bank, Culver’s, North American Tool, Mid-States Concrete, The Butterfly Club, Ace Hardware, United Way, Finley Buick GMC, Tricor Insurance and Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
