BELOIT — Beginning Dec. 7, Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) Behavioral Health Department, 74 Eclipse Blvd., will offer virtual COVID-19 support groups for people struggling with any aspect of the virus.
Those struggling may include those with a diagnosis or anxiety surrounding the virus to those who are “long haulers” struggling with COVID-19’s long lasting effects or those who have lost a loved one to it. People impacted may also include those who have lost jobs or missed work due to the pandemic or are struggling with their children’s online schooling.
Behavioral therapist Jennifer Weidner is offering a session from 10—11 a.m. Monday starting Dec. 7, and behavioral therapist Monica Reu on Fridays from 3—4 p.m. Registration is required.
“At this point everybody has been touched by this in some way, shape or form, “ Weidner said. “I don’t feel anyone is immune.”
In the next week BACHC will have information on its social media pages on the support groups and will be sending current patients a text message. The groups are open to anyone in the community.
Once registered, participants will get a questionnaire to find out what topics they would like to discuss or which questions they want answered.
“It’s very fluid with each group. This will give us the ability to come prepared with skill building, resources or the ability for people to connect with each other and find support,” Reu said.
The idea for support groups started after BACHC was contacted by Beloit Public Library staff about people reaching out to them about COVID.
Reu and Weidner said there are a variety of issues related to COVID-19. They already have seen an uptick in people with depression and anxiety for many reasons, including the isolation which comes from activities or traditions being cancelled or moved online. People that live alone or who don’t have big support systems and those who struggle with technology are particularly impacted.
“Some of the things we encourage people to do is to get out, get active, and COVID-19 has made that challenging and more difficult,” Weidner said.
People also worry about getting the virus, giving it to others or family members who could be vulnerable.
Weidner said the pandemic has helped families spend more time together, which can be positive and also challenging at times as parenting, marital or other issues come up.
“There’s a lot of things that are under the surface that we aren’t even aware of that could come out of this,” Weidner said.