BELOIT—Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) is receiving the Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
The program recognizes specialists delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. A large part of that care focuses on sharing information with the primary care clinician and those at BACHC working as a team to coordinate care with other referring clinicians, community resources and secondary services.
“Care is focused on the patient, rather than on the care setting. This is a time consuming process, and few organizations are able to achieve this recognition without multiple check-ins, follow-ups, etc. and we managed to do it with a single check in and 10 minute follow-up. We are excited about what this means for our clinic and our patients,” said Clinic Communications Specialist Danica Keeton.
Interim CEO and COO Stephen Smith explained how a new role created at BACHC played a part in getting the recognition as well as the careful work and leadership of Director of Quality Ruth Amenda.
Smith said Patient Care Coordinator Caroline Ferra was brought on board to help build relationships and navigate healthcare solutions for complex patients. Ferra can assist patients if they have trouble getting their prescription filled, have transportation issues or need help getting through to a doctor.
“I troubleshoot barriers to their goals and come up with a plan to address their goals so they are happy and providers are happy,” Ferra said.
“We know patients are going to respond better to a single point of contact and be more invested,” Smith said.
Smith explained that it can be complex for patients to seek care at the various surrounding health systems. Having someone such as a patient care coordinator can help guide them through the process. Part of Ferra’s role is to develop a relationship with their primary caregiver and direct patient care to other areas either inside or outside of BACHC.
“Patients are very open to working with me. They like close follow-up and to be able to have a direct contact. They get a direct line, or very VIP treatment,” Ferra said.
Smith said Ferra’s attention to patients can also alert BACHC when there are sustained issues that crop up among patients so they can be addressed.
Smith also praised Amenda for working to get the recognition for BACHC.
“Ruth has really championed this since I started two years ago. She’s really driven this despite the pandemic and got the emphasis to be on the quality of care. That need for a home type of feeling is more important now than ever,” Smith said.
Amenda said she has been in her role for three years. She said BACHC got its training in December of 2019 and finished the program last month. It involved copious amounts of documentation to prove results. Amenda noted there are 65 different aspects the recognition considers to ensure a practice is patient-centered.
“Even though we had many of these in place, we still had to write down processes and be able to show proof and patient examples,” Amenda said.
Amenda said integration between BACHC departments and outside organizations is key to patient-centered medical health.
“Our providers have done a fantastic job,” Amenda said.
“She’s an overachiever,” Smith said of Amenda.