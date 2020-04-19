BELOIT—The Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) will offer drive-through upper respiratory testing services by appointment only from 1:30—3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in the parking lot of the clinic at 74 Eclipse Center starting today.
Interested patients can contact the clinic to schedule a virtual visit. If there are upper respiratory concerns that the provider feels need to be tested a drive-through testing appointment will be made.
The test will take about 15 to 20 minutes. Strict safety protocols are always followed, and the specimen collection occurs in a tent, without a patient ever having to leave their car. Screening results for some tests for the flu or bronchitis may be available within a few hours while COVID related tests are sent off to an off-site lab.
COVID related test results typically are availabel in three to five days.
This service is available to anyone in the community and the clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances. Discounts can be provided to individuals without insurance.
Certified Application Counselors are also available to help people enroll into Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and their services are free of charge.
To schedule a drive-through appointment, call 608-361-0311. The patient will then consult with a provider who will determine if testing is appropriate.
