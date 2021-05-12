National public health data shows the average death rate from COVID-19 has fallen to about 600 per day, marking the lowest the figure has been since July of 2020 as new cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.
In Rock County, 19 new cases and two additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,051 cases and 174 deaths. A total of 15,467 people have recovered from the virus in Rock County and an estimated 410 cases remain active. Hospitalization data, last updated on Tuesday, shows 12 patients are being treated for the virus across Rock County hospitals, down from a recent spike of 22 patients on April 29, health department data shows.
In terms of vaccinations, 42.4% of Rock County residents have received one dose and 33.8% of residents have completed vaccination, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data. Statewide, 44.6% of residents have received one dose and 38% of residents have completed vaccination.
Wisconsin reported 558 new cases and 18 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 604,378 cases and 6,935 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% and it is estimated that 7,700 cases remain active. Wisconsin also has a seven day test positivity rate of 3.1%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 119 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bumping the countywide total to 33,136 cases and 473 deaths.
Vaccination data in the county shows 197,553 doses have been administered as 33.2% of the population is now fully vaccinated. Statewide, a total of over 10.1 million doses have been administered as 36.1% of the state’s population is completely vaccinated.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 1,795 new cases and 26 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 1,359,748 cases and 22,285 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven day test positivity rate of 3.3%.
In an effort to ensure in-person learning can fully resume as quickly and safely as possible, the IDPH announced on Wednesday a plan to invest $225 million to expand access to COVID-19 testing in middle and high schools across the state.
“For in-person learning to occur, we need to help make schools as safe as possible for students, teachers, and staff,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help prevent an outbreak, it is important to identify cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Having testing readily available in schools can make it easier for more students to be tested and cases identified quicker. Testing, along with vaccination and masking, will help all of Illinois get back to in-person learning.”
Instead of a nasal swab, the test uses saliva, which takes minutes to collect and results are available within 12-24 hours after the sample reaches the lab. The specimens will be collected at each participating school and parental consent is required.
Nationwide, 34,291 new cases and 643 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the countrywide total to over 32.6 million cases and 580,073 deaths. A total of 46.4% of all eligible residents in the U.S. have received one vaccine dose and 35.4% of residents have completed vaccination.