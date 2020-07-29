TOWN OF BELOIT—The 44th Annual Beloit Autorama Car Show & Swap Meet might be cancelled due to COVID-19, but the spirit of charity and love of vehicles will go on with the Road Rally Scavenger Hunt to be held Sept. 20, according to Autorama Chairperson Todd Nelson.
Autorama has been a longtime staple of the auto enthusiasts and the community. It typically attracts around 7,000 spectators and 1,200 vehicles and gives roughly $35,000 to charities in the community each year.
To be safe it was decided the traditional Autorama with so many people had to be cancelled this year. However, Nelson said organizers wanted to continue to offer the community something to enjoy, and they wanted to find a way to drum up charity funds.
Volunteers sprang to work to come up with a route and items to seek in a scavenger hunt. Items to look for may include houses, businesses and items along the road visible from both directions. There are already trial runs underway to perfect the hunt.
The road rally scavenger hunt is a driving tour where a group of people compete in a very casual outing to win prizes. As each team leaves the gate, they receive a rally packet with directions and questions related to items that they have to look for.
“This is a great team-building event, family event, buddy event or solo event and can be as easy or challenging as your team makes it. The best part is, while it’s not a race based on time, it still has a competitive spirit and requires teamwork in order to end up the grand prize winner. Who doesn’t enjoy a little relaxed competition? And, you might just learn something new along the way about the area,” Nelson said.
This event will start and end at Preservation Park. Participants will line up starting at 8 a.m. and follow a designated route where they have been given clues to look for certain items. This rally takes one hour to complete and is a total of 35 miles. The last time anyone can start the hunt will be at noon. Upon completion of the hunt, participants will then hand in their answers to the rally questions and leave. The person/team with the correct answers will be notified after the event.
There will be 10 place winners with the first prize being $100; all the way down to tenth place paying $20. Winners will be based on having all correct answers. In case of a tie, mileage will be considered as well as a random drawing. The cost to participate will be $20. All participants must sign a registration form and a release form.
People will come into the park and pay their fee. There will be no pre-registration.
“They will move over into the park area where they will line up and be given directions and questions,” Nelson said.
Drivers will leave in a staggered fashion and take turns going left and right. Eventually some of the vehicles may cross each other’s routes on the road.
“We will be opening up this event to everyone, not just those with classic cars, so that the general public can participate too,” Nelson said.
Dick Karashinski who is with the Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and Coachman Street Rod Club has been helping out with Autorama for more than 40 years and usually brings his 1955 Chevy. He said the scavenger hunt is a good alternative this year.
“People can get their cars out and cruise around with them. It’s something for everybody, even spectators, he said.