MADISON — The GOP-controlled Wisconsin State Assembly canceled a vote on Thursday that would have potentially repealed the mask mandate by Gov. Tony Evers.
The move comes Tuesday after the Wisconsin State Senate voted to approve a resolution that would rescind the order aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Assembly was “hitting the pause button” and could return as soon as next week to repeal the mask ban.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,669 cases and 138 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 68,422 negative tests have been completed, along with 12,944 recoveries as an estimated 587 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 25% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 5.6%.
A total of 22 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Wednesday, the most recent date that data was available.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 37,600 cases and 244 deaths; Green County reported 2,677 cases and 12 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,538 cases and 118 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,802 cases and 24 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 538,348 cases and 5,811 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 87 admissions on Thursday as 24,063 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.1% as an estimated 20,488 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 129 new cases and five additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 27,024 cases and 396 deaths.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,684 cases and 69 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,753 cases and 99 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,772 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,702 cases and 61 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,191 new cases and 103 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,116,372 cases and 19,067 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 5.5% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 25,456,670 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began and 427,626 deaths have been attributed to the virus.