City of Beloit and Beloit Health System officials say they will begin to ramp up outreach and educational efforts to ease COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and boost immunization rates as demand for the vaccine begins to wane.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said by the end of May, the health system estimates it will have administered 28,000 doses of vaccine.
Last week, the Rock County Public Health Department announced it was monitoring a slow down in vaccine uptake in the county, with McKevett saying the health system had also seen a decrease in vaccination demand.
To counteract the slipping demand, the health system has begun offering walk-in vaccination clinics where people do not to make appointments to get the vaccine. In the near future, the health system will begin to offer vaccinations through primary health care physicians when people go to a typical checkup.
“We need to do more outreach and the most current wave in our increase of inpatient numbers is a reminder of that,” McKevett said in reference to the Beloit Memorial COVID-19 unit census that has spiked over the last 45 days. “We’ve learned to coexist with the virus, but having seen the increase, we are reminded of what the disease can do to the human body and vaccinations are so critical to avoiding that.
From March to mid-April, no patients were admitted to the Beloit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit. Now, the hospital has 13 patients.
In all hospitalizations, no cases have involved those of fully-vaccinated individuals becoming ill with COVID-19, McKevett confirmed in an effort to dissuade misinformation being shared on social media. The health department is also not aware of any fully-vaccinated people getting sick or being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to spokesperson Jessica Turner.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city would begin to ramp up outreach efforts to the community as more vaccine supply is now available.
“Up until this point, there’s been more demand than supply could accommodate for,” Luther said. “We’re starting to see regular supplies coming through and we can be more proactive in our outreach efforts going forward because we know that supply will be there. We’re going to be more aggressive in our approach now.”
The city is currently working in concert with the health system, Beloit Area Community Health Center and Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties to help provide outreach to vulnerable communities and give information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
Future outreach efforts will include information on vaccinations being spread across the Beloit Transit System, along with an informational booth at the Juneteenth event next month at Riverside Park. A future vaccine clinic also will be announced by the city. The city has administered around 150 vaccinations via Beloit Fire Department staff to homebound individuals.
The Beloit Transit System also offers free rides to those going to get vaccination against COVID-19.
Luther said the city was also planning to work with area churches, some of which have already offered vaccinations to residents.
Luther reminded residents that the city’s mask requirement remains in place and that masks needed to be worn in public, including outside where social distancing was not achievable.
“We must continue our mitigation efforts as a community, as a state and as a country,” McKevett said.
As residents prepare for summer travel, officials stressed the potential risks involved if traveling while unvaccinated.
“We stand by that if you are in a group setting where you are unsure about whether everyone is vaccinated, that it is important to rely on those mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene and social distancing where possible,” McKevett said.
Both Luther and McKevett urged residents to not relax against proper mitigation efforts, coupled with accepting the vaccine.
“The possible side effects vaccine are largely very minimal and the benefits of the vaccine are far greater,” McKevett said.