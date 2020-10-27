As the numbers of new COVID-19 cases rose to 5,262 in Wisconsin and 4,000 in Illinois on Tuesday, several new cases amongst city employees and within schools were reported.
Four additional City of Beloit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are now isolated. Contact tracing has taken place and impacted city employees have been notified, according to information issued by the city on Tuesday.
As of Oct. 26, the School District of Beloit had four active cases of COVID-19, according to information from Superintendent Dan Keyser. Currently, there are only staff members and contracted employees inside school buildings as students are in distance learning until Jan. 22.
The total number of COVID-19 cases at each school as of Aug. 19 to Oct. 23 in the South Beloit School District were as follows: Clark Elementary School, three cases; Riverview Elementary School, one case; Blackhawk School, no cases; Junior High, one case; and South Beloit High School, six cases, according to information from Superintendent Scott Fisher.
Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy has told the Daily News previosuly that he won’t share information about COVID-19 cases unless schools have to close down.
On Tuesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and two additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 5,077 cases and 44 deaths.
The health department estimates 47,714 people have tested negative and 3,185 people have recovered. There were 1,848 active cases as of Tuesday. The positivity rate was 35%.
Forty-one people with COVID-19 were being hospitalized in the county on Tuesday.
Dane County reported 14,560 cases and 48 deaths; Green County reported 932 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,385 cases and 38 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 5,242 new cases and 64 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 206,311 cases and 1,852 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 161,260 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 43,163 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department reported 174 new cases and two additional death, bringing the countywide total to 10,193 cases and 186 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 13.5%.
Boone County reported total 1,905 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,432 cases and 42 deaths; McHenry County reported 6,545 cases and 121 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,236 cases and 7 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,032 cases and 7 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.