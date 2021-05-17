Following the CDC guidance issued on Thursday stating those who are fully vaccinated need not wear masks in most settings, area school districts are planning to keep kids in masks for now and likely through the end of the school year or beyond.
The CDC advised that those fully vaccinated, or two weeks past the last required dose, don’t have to wear masks indoors or outside and do not need to keep social distance recommendations. It hasn’t changed its guidance for schools.
School District of Beloit Director of School Health Michelle Babilius emailed the Daily News: “We will continue to maintain the safety and wellness protocols we put in place for Term 4 through the end of this school year, and including summer school. This is consistent with the CDC recommendation that schools continue with the use of face coverings/masks.”
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said the Turner School District will continue to operate under CDC guidance as there have been no changes made to guidelines for schools.
The Janesville School District also issued a news release stating face coverings will continue to be required in school buildings.
“We believe the continued use of masks in our schools through the end of the school year will go a long way to protect students, staff, and families,” said Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal.
Parkview District Administrator Steve Lutzke said he was planning to update the school board Monday night that he plans to continue with students and staff wearing masks through the end of the current school year on June 4. He said his recommendation considered how on May 15 the CDC recommended schools continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year and on May 14, the Rock County Health Department recommended that schools continue policies for face coverings through at least the end of the school year. Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for any COVID vaccine, and some, 12-15-year-olds, are just now eligible and won’t be fully protected for at least five weeks. Only 9.3% of the 16-17-year-old children have completed a second dose of the vaccine.
Clinton Community School District Administrator Jim Brewer said the district will continue to abide by the board approved operational guidelines which indicates all students, staff and visitors must wear face coverings.
“As has been the practice, the upcoming Policy and Finance Committee meetings will examine the operational guide which includes face coverings and the full board will review and take action at its upcoming meeting,” Brewer said.
Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan said on Monday the district had not yet considered changes to its current mask policy for students and staff, citing the CDC guidance that recommends masks be worn and social distancing followed in school settings.
Dugan added the district would “continue to monitor communication” from local and state public health agencies, along with the Illinois State Board of Education “on any policy or procedural changes in mitigation protocols.”