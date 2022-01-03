School districts in the Stateline Area do not appear to have immediate plans to transition back to remote learning due to the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases.
Currently, no plans are in place for students to return to remote learning at school districts in Beloit, Town of Beloit and Rockton, after officials were contacted by the Beloit Daily News.
School District of Beloit Communications and Marketing Chief Monica Krysztopa said there were “no plans to switch to remote/distance learning.”
School District of Beloit-Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy confirmed to the Beloit Daily News the district had “no plans” of returning to remote learning “at this time.”
Hononegah Community High School Superintendent Michael Dugan said Hononegah in Rockton was “fully focused” on offering in-person learning to students.
“Since the onset of the pandemic we have increased our substitute pools for support staff and teachers to cover shortages caused by illness,” Dugan said. “We have the capability to go to remote instruction if necessary.”
But some local schools in the Rock County area have had to take brief periods of remote learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. Rock County Christian School was on a remote learning period from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10 of last year due to a third of staff and students being infected or impacted by a close contact with an infected person, according to Head of School John Kaminski. The school returned to in-person instruction on Dec. 14 for both the Beloit and Janesville campus locations.
Wisconsin’s largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, will transition to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press, with a goal of returning to in-person learning on Jan. 10. More than 75,000 students attend MPS schools.
The Madison School District also announced it would return to remote learning starting on Thursday.
In the last seven days, Rock County cases have risen 9.4% from the previous week as the test positivity rate has also climbed 0.9% from the previous reporting period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the last seven days, Rock County has reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 16.69% as 49 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported in that time, CDC data shows.
In Winnebago County, cases over the last seven days have dropped 10.5% compared to the prior week while the test positivity rate in the county jumped 3.24%, per CDC data. Over the last seven days, 1,304 new cases have been reported as the test positivity rate in that time period is 12.31% as 151 new hospital admissions were recorded.
Wisconsin reported 31,484 new cases and 225 additional virus-related deaths in the last seven days as Illinois reported 116,802 new cases and 426 additional virus-related deaths, the CDC reports.
In the last two weeks, Beloit and Janesville have reported a combined total of 1,219 new cases since Dec. 20, according to the Rock County Public Health Department. In the last two weeks, Beloit has reported 449 new cases, bringing the citywide total to 8,362 cases since the pandemic began. Janesville reported 770 new cases in the last two weeks, bringing the citywide total to 11,118 cases since March of 2020.
Elsewhere in Rock County, Clinton reported 26 new cases (672 total), Edgerton reporter 86 new cases (1,585 total), Evansville reported 89 new cases (1,268 cases), Milton reported 123 new cases (1,656 total) and 79 new cases were reported in unincorporated Rock County (1,054 total).