Police chiefs in outlying Winnebago County municipalities say they are not taking enforcement action against citizens regarding the statewide stay-at-home order in effect in Illinois until June 1.
The development comes after Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told Rockford media he made the personal decision not to enforce the order on recommendation from the Illinois Sheriffs Association.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said his department will not respond to complaints of people not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks or face coverings and won’t follow up on complaints about social distancing.
“We’re not going to respond unless there are other issues such as arguing, fighting, etc.,” Truman said. “We encourage voluntary compliance but will not be issuing any citations.”
For businesses potentially violating the order, Truman said the department would forward any potential violation to the Winnebago County Health Department and State’s Attorney’s Office for review and possible action.
“Although there is a lot of rapidly evolving information coming in, that’s where I stand at this point,” Truman said.
In Rockton, Police Chief Stephen Dickson said his department enforces laws and ordinances to maintain safety and public order.
“The stay-at-home order is neither of those,” Dickson said. “The only enforceable parts are closing of businesses that are regulated by the State in some fashion. The order allows for travel for a number of reasons. It is not up to my agency to keep people in their homes, make sure they wear PPE or not allow them to peacefully assemble.”
Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans said her department had received complaints from village residents regarding people not wearing face masks or people not observing social distancing recommendations, but police officers did not take any enforcement action.
“We are here to protect and serve and follow the law and the constitution, we will do what is fair and right to act in the best interest of our citizens,” Evans said.
In response to Caruana’s comments, Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said communities should not need to rely on law enforcement to “do the right thing to protect lives and livelihoods.”
“I encourage our community to heed the governor’s executive order and Stay Home except for essential services. We would not want to jeopardize moving to the next Phase of Recovery,” Martell said.
