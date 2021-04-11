As farmers around the Stateline Area gear up to plant crops for the season, they anticipate a bountiful harvest and are hoping for some more rain soon as conditions have been somewhat dry.
Despite some recent light rain in the southern Wisconsin region, weather conditions remain abnormally dry, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Josh Kamps, a UW Extension agriculture educator in Lafayette County, said while current conditions are still favorable for farming as many growers have been able to get a head start on preparing soil, he said more rain and carefully monitoring fields will be important this season.
“The soil conditions are really good to be in the field,” Kamps said.
He added, however, that weather predictions through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show slightly less than usual chances of precipitation in the region.
Kamps said one way farmers can help retain moisture in their fields this year is by doing less tillage while farming, or reducing how often they put iron into the ground to work the fields.
Kamps said, for example, even in a 1-inch rainfall event, roughly 27,000 gallons of water can fall per acre. By reducing how many times tools dig into the ground and release that stored moisture, he said it is possible to retain more water.
Kamps said the area saw lots of snow cover during the winter, keeping wheat crops insulated and putting farmers in a good position to reap a plentiful harvest this summer.
Arch Morton Jr., a fourth-generation farmer who tends his crops southeast of Janesville, is preparing the soil to start planting most of his crops at the end of April as weather conditions continue to warm up.
While the Stateline Area saw some rain in the last week, Morton said his farm could still use a bit more moisture heading into planting season.
“The soil has been working up pretty well, but it is a little on the dry side. We’d actually like to see some more rain right now,” Morton said. “Right now I feel good about it, but it really depends on how the spring and summer goes.”
The region saw a fairly cold February and warm March, providing an early chance for his family to get started on fieldwork.
His family farms about 240 acres with mostly corn and soybeans and some alfalfa and winter wheat.
The winter wheat is planted in the fall and lays dormant over the winter before growing in the spring, Morton said. Then, the corn goes in and lastly the soybeans.
Morton said his farm hasn’t been significantly impacted by the pandemic, as market conditions have remained steady for seed products. He said more of the impact of COVID-19 has fallen on farmers raising livestock and selling milk.
Amidst the economic fallout at the onset of the coronavirus, Kamps said some prices went down on livestock products and the industry saw delays in shipping times and supply chains.
But Kamps said federal virus relief packages have continued to help the agriculture industry overall during the pandemic.
Doug Rebout, who farms about 4,200 acres of land west of Janesville, is also gearing up to plant corn and soybeans in the coming weeks. He is a partner in Roger Rebout and Sons Farm. The family also raises several hundred head of cattle.
Rebout is highly involved in agriculture at the state level, including as a member of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board. The board is made up of nine state residents and helps establish policies.
With the bulk of planting efforts on the horizon, Rebout said he is hoping for some rain. Once the crops are planted, he will work to prevent weeds from taking over and applying fertilizer as needed.
“We’ve got a good start, but the ground is looking dry,” Rebout said. “We’re hoping to get some rain.”
Rebout said his farm has not felt a major impact from the pandemic, however the shipping industry is seeing some delays in parts and electronics coming from overseas due in part to COVID-19.
There was an impact on prices from livestock products after meatpacking plants nationwide have dealt with the spread of COVID-19 cases, Rebout said. But the prices have been returning to normal after some challenges in 2020.
Rebout added that as planting season gets underway, he urges community members to be patient when driving behind heavy machinery on highways.
On the Illinois side, John Cleland is optimistic the harvest will be good later this year.
He farms about 700 acres in Capron, primarily soybeans, wheat and corn. The wheat was planted last fall, and the remainder of the crops will begin to be planted within a couple weeks.
Cleland plans to harvest the wheat in July, followed by the corn and soybeans in late September or early October.
“At some point in the future we’ll be hoping for some timely rains, but right now we’re in pretty good shape,” Cleland said.
Business has remained mostly steady for Cleland despite the pandemic, although he noted some supply chain delays on international shipping. He continues to watch the markets closely.
“So far we’ve been able to get what we needed,” Cleland said.