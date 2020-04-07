Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Wisconsin and Illinois, as both states move closer to the projected peak dates.
Rock County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, 37 positive cases have been reported in Rock County, along with two COVID-19 related death, the Rock County Public Health Department reported. As of Monday, the most recent day detailed case information was available, Rock County patients who tested positive for COVID-19 include those ages 18 to 92, with a breakdown of 55% female and 45% male cases and an average patient age of 56-years-old.
In counties bordering Rock County, Dane County reported 289 cases and 11 deaths; nine cases in Green County; and 21 cases in Walworth County, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,578 positive cases and 92 deaths were reported on Tuesday, an increase of 138 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19 from Monday. To date, 29% or 745 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.
In Illinois, 13,549 cases and 380 deaths were reported on Tuesday, an increase of 1,287 cases and 73 deaths due to COVID-19 from Monday. Just over 27% of Illinois COVID-19 patients (3,680) have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
In Winnebago County, Illinois, seven new cases were reported bringing the county’s total up to 67 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) announced on Tuesday. The local cases include 75% of those ages 18 to 59-year-old; 24% of cases of people 0 to 17-years-old and 1% of those ages 60 and up.
Additionally, the Winnebago County Circuit Court announced that it will extend its period of reduce operations until May 18, a news release from Trial Court Administrator Thomas Jakeway said.
Projections for Illinois indicate COVID-19 cases could peak around April 16—23, and cases are projected to peak in Winnebago County between April 29 and May 6, according to information from WCHD.
