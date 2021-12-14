Wisconsin and Illinois marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines given to health care workers on Tuesday as case activity remains elevated in the Stateline Area.
The two states first began vaccinations on Dec. 14, 2020.
Over the past year, nearly 3,000 health providers in Wisconsin registered as vaccinators. Providers have administered over 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations, including more than 1.2 million additional and booster doses. More than 67% of Wisconsin adults age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, including 82% of Wisconsinites 65 and older, as nearly 90,000 children ages 5-11 years have received first doses, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
“Wisconsin has been a national leader of getting available shots in arms, and this work has been essential to keeping our kids, families, and communities healthy and safe so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the dedication of our vaccinators, partners, and Wisconsinites in every corner of our state. I thank everyone for their hard work and tireless efforts.”
The first vaccines given in Beloit came on Dec. 22, 2020 as the Beloit Health System vaccinated frontline health care workers.
In Illinois, nearly 9 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine since last year as 75.3% of Illinoisans ages 5 and up received one dose and 67.3% of residents completed vaccination, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
In Rock County, 858 new cases have been reported in the last seven days as the county’s case rate sits at 525 cases per 100,000 residents over that time period with a test positivity rate of 14.96%. A total of 60.2% of Rock County residents ages 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and 56.3% of county residents have completed vaccination, per DHS data.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 1,734 new cases have been reported over the last seven days with a case rate of 613 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 9.84% over that time period. A total of 56.83% of residents 5 and older have received at least one dose as 51.43% of county residents have completed vaccination, IDPH reports.
Nationwide, 49.84 million cases have been reported along with 794,558 virus-related deaths. More than 485 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country since December of 2020 as 72.1% of residents in the United States received at least one dose and 60.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.