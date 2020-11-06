ROCKFORD — “As a graduation gift from college in 1966, my folks told me I could travel anywhere I wanted. I’d been to Europe so chose to travel to Japan,” John Anderson told the group gathered around him on a sunny fall day.
So began Anderson’s unforeseen journey into a deep appreciation of Japanese culture, aesthetics and gardening. More than 40 years later, Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, are recognized as one of the highest quality Japanese Gardens in North America.
In 1978, Anderson and his wife Linda visited the Portland Japanese Gardens. Inspired by the the Andersons contacted Hocihi Kurisu, who was the designer responsible for the famed Portland Japanese Gardens. That same year Kurisu came to Rockford to work with the Andersons. The team began planning the initial Pond Strolling Garden on property the Andersons had purchased several years earlier along Spring Creek in Rockford. Since Kurisu’s first visit in 1978, he has returned many times over the next 40+ years to work with Anderson, his wife and an ever growing team dreaming, designing and building what would become the Anderson Japanese Gardens. The spirit and gentle teachings of Kurisu are present in the gardens and in the soul of the staff today.
Years before the Gardens were open to the public, word of their beauty spread. Anderson’s wife, Linda, began conducting tours becoming the Garden’s first tour guide.
“Gardens should touch the soul,” said Anderson holding his right hand over the center of his chest while looking sincerely at the masked group gathered about him.
“In a Japanese garden the small scenes are important. Little vignettes are tucked away everywhere.” Tim Gruner, Garden Curator points out. It’s true, when you slow down and take the time to really “see” there are magnificent small spots of beauty everywhere. Gruner has been with the gardens since 1989.
In 1986 the Mogi family of Kikkoman Soy Sauce Co. made a gift of the “An do so” sign meaning “House of Peace.” The sign can be seen today gracing the guest house at the gardens.
The footprint of the garden complex is just over 12 acres, not all the land is in the public view. Every stone, plant and tree are placed intentionally. The winding paths, the varied topography, the direction of the plantings, the placement of the trees, the streams and waterfalls, all work together giving the impression of a much larger area.
“You are continually moved along in gentle anticipation of what’s around the next bend. You hear the sound of falling water long before you see the waterfall,” explains Gruner. The winding paths, the varied topography, the height of the plantings, the placement and subtle slant of the trees, the streams and waterfalls, all work together giving the impression of a much larger area,
“involuntary fascination, continually being surprised, are important built in elements,” Gruner added.
The Main Gate at the Anderson Japanese Garden is the formal transition point between the contemporary gardens one meanders through upon first entering and the traditional gardens to the north.
Master carpenters traveled from Japan to construct the Main Gate in 2005, in the traditional style of post and beam construction. Employing old world methods, the entire structure is held together with hand-crafted mortise and tenons; no nails or screws were used in the construction of the gate. The remarkable craftsmen who constructed this gate specialize in the repair of temples, tea houses and all traditional Japanese structures.
Dave Anderson, oldest of four children of John and Linda, grew up within the Gardens and their construction. It was an idyllic childhood he said playing in the stream, pond and woods. Dave returned to the Gardens in 2010 as a Founding Family Member. Dave’s insight introduced a new social aspect to the Gardens, music and cultural events. The first season of the “Tuesday in the Gardens Concert Series” was introduced; fingers were crossed for attendance of at least 150 people over the entire season. On opening night of the music series almost 600 music loving people showed up. It’s been hugely successful and popular and will return in 2021 once the pandemic is under control.
For a number of years, teens in recovery programs from the local Rosecrance have been coming to the Gardens to help with the daily gardening one to two days per week. Rosecrance has had one goal: to save and change lives. Bringing participants in the Rosecrance programs to the Gardens has a profound effect on the participants. The first thing these kids do after they graduate from the program is return with their parents to show them some of what they experienced at the Gardens. “It’s regenerative,” said Anderson.
Anderson was asked what has been the most surprising and moving experience the Gardens have brought to him. He paused before responding, “the impact the Gardens have had on so many. We’ve received notes, letters, from happy people, people who become engaged, conduct Celebrations of Life, as well as those in hospice and grieving.”
“End of life requests. Folks with only a few days left to live have asked to spend some of their final moments here at the Gardens.” All three men sitting around the table nodded in agreement and each had moving stories to share about their memories of end of life requests.
There was the 14 year old boy who was dying of cancer. He asked to spend one of his last days at the Garden. It bought him such peace and by extension the boy’s father. A group of women dealing with grief traveled from across the US to the Gardens to spend time together. ‘We’ve done tea ceremonies as a last request of a dying partner,” Anderson said.
When asked if he still helps with planting in the Gardens, Anderson smiled and said “why, yes, as often as possible, I plant Pachysandra.”