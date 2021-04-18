BELOIT — All playgrounds in Beloit are now open as some COVID-19 restrictions are eased in the area, according to the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
The reopening of all playgrounds in the city marks the first time facilities have reopened since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A partial reopening of parks occurred earlier in the month but major parks including Turtle Island, Telfer, Krueger Upper, Leeson and Big Hill playgrounds remained closed until this week's announcement.
All park visitors will see CDC guidance posted at the larger facilities. A citywide mask requirement remains in place for Beloit residents and visitors.
With the reopening, families are asked to maintain 6-feet of social distancing from others who are not in their immediate household.
Park visitors are also asked to use hand sanitizer after using equipment. Park bathrooms will reopen in May and remain open through October.
For more information, visit www.beloitrecreation.com/
On Monday, the Beloit City Council will review and possibly take action on slight revisions to the city's COVID-19 guidelines. In a memo from city staff to the council, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city had "reached a turning point" in the pandemic as vaccinations continue to rise.
The Rock County Public Health Department reports that as of April 16, 43.4% of people eligible have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 29.5% of eligible people have completed vaccination in Rock County.
"Although safety measures are still needed, we can recommend some changes to increase opportunities for some activities," Luther said.
The changes proposed by Luther would change the definition of physical distancing to include the CDC's latest definition; update public spaces both indoor and outdoor allowed uses and update resource links found on the resolution.
The city's mask requirement will remain in place, even after Monday's review by council.