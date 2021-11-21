State public health agencies in Illinois and Wisconsin recommend all those 18 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose following a federal ruling that authorized Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccines for all adults.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) support the recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the two vaccines as booster doses for all eligible adults.
All adults are now eligible to receive booster doses, and booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, who are at the greatest risk for severe disease.
“The approval of vaccine booster doses for all adults is an opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing the worst outcomes and slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is essential as many folks plan to gather together for the upcoming holiday season. We encourage everyone ages 18 and older to join the over 840,000 Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”
The recommendation extends eligibility for a booster dose for everyone 18 and older at least six months after they received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. People who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible for a booster dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines. For the people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended by the CDC for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
“For continued, ongoing protection, we are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get one,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found booster doses are beneficial. While we need more people who are completely unvaccinated to get their first doses, we cannot risk losing some of the protection the vaccines have already provided due to waning immunity.”
Rock County has reported 552 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths in the last seven days, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. The county has a test positivity rate of 10.22% over that time period as 73.7% of all those eligible in the county are vaccinated.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 1,418 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported over the last seven days. The test positivity rate in the county over that time frame was 10.07% as 61.4% of all eligible in the county are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Over the last seven days 24,494 cases and 137 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin as the test positivity rate over that time period ranged between 10% and 14.9%. A total of 68.9% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
In Illinois, 28,280 cases and 171 deaths have been reported in the last seven days with a test positivity rate of between 3% and 9% over that time period. A total of 71.2% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated, per CDC data.