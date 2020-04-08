BELOIT—A School District of Beloit Board of Education special meeting has been called for 5 p.m. on Thursday to discuss using Aldrich Intermediate School, 1859 Northgate Drive, as a medical surge site or alternative care facility in light of COVID-19.
The meeting will be at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., according to an agenda posted Wednesday.
Board President Jeff Klett, City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and Beloit Health Systems CEO Tim McKevett will be presenting.
“As we evaluate emergency planning with the city we are appreciative of the district’s consideration of the use of Aldrich for potential patient overflow. The advantages of Aldrich being close to the hospital for efficiency purposes is a good option. Again we thank the district,” McKevett said.
McKevett said the intent for the site would be for non-COVID-19 patient overflow as the hospital already has converted one of its wings to being a dedicated COVID-19 unit.
If the plan is approved, 50 medical beds would be moved from Beloit Health System to Aldrich. Estimates predict the potential for overflow medical capacity being needed within 10 days, according to an email in online board documents from Luther to School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Sue Green dated April 7.
If the need arises, the email stated, the Beloit Emergency Operations Center (EOC) also would request the Army Corps of Engineers’ support.
One role of the EOC, Luther’s email stated, is to manage the logistics for surge protection as outlined in a plan written by Deputy Fire Chief Joe Murray in coordination with Beloit Health System.
The spaces at Aldrich to be used would be uncarpeted hard surfaces that can be adequately sanitized after use.
Klett said Luther, who is incident commander of the Beloit EOC, approached him a week ago after it was determined Aldrich would be the best emergency operations center for the hospital. He said he was told other sites under discussion were a School District of Beloit Turner school, although it is under construction, and the former ShopKo building. Aldrich was close and had running water and ample restrooms.
Klett said the proposal makes sense to him, but the board ultimately has to approve it. He said the meeting will give the board the opportunity to discuss the issue and get any questions answered.
“It comes down to the community helping each other out in this difficult time. We are all partners in this,” Klett said.
Klett said the board has an obligation to look at the community and try to help in any way it can. He said the schools are a community resource and are taxpayer owned. Those impacted by the virus are community members.
Luther’s email also referenced the city borrowing school district iPads.
“On a happier note, drive through voting is going well and we are so appreciative of the iPads we were able to borrow for election day!” Luther stated in the email.
