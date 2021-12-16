BELOIT—The active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County continue to climb, similar to a spike a little over a year ago in November of 2020.
As of Thursday there were 2,338 active cases in the county, up from 572 on Nov. 3.
There were 177 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County on Thursday and no deaths. It follows 303 new cases reported Wednesday. The 303 cases was the second highest in one day reported during the pandemic in the county. It follows the highest cases reported in one day, 306 on Nov. 15, 2020, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
The most prevalent age group testing positive in Rock County is the 25 to 34 year old group.
To date, a total of 23,684 cases and 241 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began.
There were 55 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 16.
The case rate is 721 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 61.1% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,804. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 27 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.7%.
The seven day average of those hospitalized in the state was 1,632.
The number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to increase as 93.4% of the state’s hospital beds were in use and 95.7% of the ICU beds were in use. There are 60.4% of Wisconsin hospitals at peak capacity.
As of Monday, there were 57.6% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 577.2 cases per 100,000 which is decreasing. The positivity rate was 9.6% which is decreasing. There is 53.8% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 49,668 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 266 deaths since Dec. 3, 2021. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3-9, 2021 is 5.8%.