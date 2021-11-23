This file photo shows Beloit resident Elroy Wirtz receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Beloit Memorial Hospital in January. The State of Wisconsin plans to open a community based vaccination clinic in Rock County on Feb. 16 to increase access to the vaccine.
The total number of estimated active COVID-19 cases in Rock County has reached levels last seen late last year as over 1,200 estimated active cases were reported Tuesday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 1,253 cases remain active in Rock County, health department data shows. That figure was last at this level in December of 2020 when 1,254 active cases were reported in the county on Dec. 22, 2020.
The number of active cases in Rock County has increased steadily since Nov. 4 when 584 cases were active in the county.
The lowest number of estimated active cases in Rock County was 56 in June of 2021 and at its peak of 2,259 in November of 2020, according to health department data.
On Tuesday, 116 new cases were reported in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 21,266 cases and 227 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported the most COVID-19 cases seen this year when 4,264 new cases were reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), with the seven-day rolling average up to 3,148 new cases.
The last time the state topped 4,000 cases was on Nov. 15 when 4,136 new cases were reported. Of the top 10 days with the highest number of cases in Wisconsin in 2021, six were reported this month. For perspective, the peak of the pandemic in Wisconsin was reported on Nov. 12, 2020 when DHS reported 7,867 cases and a seven-day new case average of more than 6,400 cases.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, an average of 501 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 10%.
Across Illinois, 4,589 new cases and 17 deaths were reported on Tuesday as the test positivity rate remains at 4%