BELOIT—Linda J. Kolden spent more than half of her life employed at ABC Supply Co., Inc. She was the Director of Risk Management and she died at the age of 60 on Nov. 2 after working at ABC for more than 30 years.
Those years she gave to ABC and what she meant to those who knew her have not been forgotten.
A Day of Remembrance will be observed today when she will be honored during an ABC Supply virtual event. Invited guests will have a chance to be part of about 90 minutes of comments celebrating Kolden through a Zoom gathering.
Among the guests will be her daughter, Kristina Fischer. Fischer also has been employed at the company for 21 years and is the Worker Compensation Claims Supervisor, she said.
“I worked for her; she was my boss,” Fischer said of her mother.
“She was one of a kind, a very honest person and very real. You always knew where you stood with her,” Fischer said.
Kolden’s daughter also spoke of her mother’s volunteer service to the community.
One of those commitments was to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club. Fischer said Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply, also was a supporter of the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.
Kolden served on the Board of Directors from 2001 to 2016, and from 2014 to 2016 as board president, said Club CEO Mark Rand. After that she still served as a trustee.
“We would talk three or four times a year,” Rand said.
Kolden was always interested in what was happening with the club and if there were ways she could help out, he said.
“She would always say ‘”Do you need anything?’”
Kolden was kind and generous, Rand said and he also plans to be part of the virtual event for Kolden’s Day of Rembrance.
Fischer said her mother was the contact person at ABC for the Boys and Girls Club and gathered up prizes for fundraisers and the silent auctions.
After her death, memorials totaling more than $7,000 came in to the family in her name and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, Fischer said. The money will be donated to the club.
The organization is conducting a capital campaign to raise money for a new facility. “We are hoping to break ground in the spring. We are shooting for April 1, 2021,” Rand said.