CLINTON — When Tana Shallenberger played basketball at Clinton High School and UW Stevens Point, she might not have known then she would stay so involved with sports.
But that’s what has happened.
Not only has her love for sports, especially basketball, and kids kept her busy helping out in the Clinton School District, those who know her say she is an “amazing” volunteer.
Tana is married to Alan Atkinson and has four children ranging in age from 30, 21 and 18 to eighth grade. Tana does bookkeeping work for a job site and also helps with care of a former mother-in-law.
Although her address is Beloit, the family also lives in the Clinton School District.
“All of my kids went to Clinton schools,” she said.
The children also participated in sports, including basketball, football, softball and cross country.
Tana has been a longtime concession stand organizer for these programs. She also would open the gym for the various events and help out where needed. And she has been crucial in volunteering for and organizing district fundraisers.
Presently, she serves as the Booster Club president and she also is a co-coach for the youth basketball program.
Although school classes are virtual in Clinton for now and sports are not being played in the gym because of COVID-19, Tana is well known for all she has done.
Dr. Andrea Gonstead also went to school with Tana and played basketball with her.
‘We were point guards together,” she said.
“Tana is amazing,” she said. “She runs the Booster Club and feeds people at the football games. She will get the food out there and set everything up before the other volunteers even get there.
“She fiscally stabilized the Booster Club and helped get the kids new uniforms. She can handle money, she has bookkeeping skills and she just gets things done,” Gonstead said.
“She’s also been a coach for many years. Mostly, when she walks into the schools, if something needs to be done—they ask Tana. Whether it’s for money or water; she’s behind the scenes and really works hard.”
Gonstead said Tana also is creative, especially when it comes to fundraisers.
“She came up with a drive-through fundraiser with homemade chili and cinnamon rolls. It sold out in one and-one-half hours. She’s out there reaching out to the community and does it all for the kids.”
Mark Haag, also a Clinton graduate, has coached with Tana for four or five years, he said.
“Our sons were both in youth basketball in Clinton. She does a really good job; she puts the kids ahead of everyone. She’s really dedicated,” Haag said.
Sometimes Tana puts in 12 hour days running the concession, he said.
“She probably does so much more than we even know about.”
Tana also gets the youths together after the season is over.
Josh Flickinger also has a son involved with youth basketball and has been a co-basketball coach with Tana for five years.
As for her volunteerism, Flickinger said: “She is the best; she’s such a nice lady. She’s kind of the do-it-all person for the Clinton sports department.” Flickinger said he appreciates that she sets up the concessions and is unselfish with her time.
Besides sports, Tana also has volunteered with other programs in the school district.
“I’ve helped with plays and musicals and fundraisers for the band trips to Florida and I chaperoned for the (Washington) D.C., trips for my daughters when they were in eighth grade,” she said.
Tyree Gamble, recently hired as the Clinton Dean of Students and Athletic Director said he has only known Tana for a few months, but he also had positive remarks about her.
“I worked with her on a couple of fundraisers—she does a phenomenal job,” he said.
Volunteer support in a small community does not go unnoticed and it can inspire others.
“It’s a tight-knit community, I found that out right away,” Gamble said.
“When someone like Tana steps up, others step up for her as well.”
For her exceptional volunteerism, Tana Shallenberger has been named the December Volunteer of the Month.