In a country where freedom and liberty are bedrock values, crucial and accurate information is not a privilege—it is a right, and a necessity in times like these.
During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis the journalists of the Beloit Daily News are working around the clock to provide reliable, vetted facts to readers across our southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois market. Our reporters and editors are the boots on the ground helping to sort through the fears and rumors to provide the facts you need, and to tell moving human stories as our communities cope with uncertainties.
With that in mind we wanted to provide readers with some basic information about staying connected.
Newspaper delivery
We understand there may be questions about receiving packages, including newspapers. The Beloit Daily News is delivered to subscribers via the U.S. Postal Service, which continues to make its rounds. The World Health Organization has stated it is safe to receive packages in this manner, saying the likelihood of contaminated goods is low.
Full digital access
Current subscribers are entitled to “all-access” delivery, meaning content on the Beloit Daily News website (beloitdailynews.com) is at your fingertips. Make sure you are signed into your devices to receive unlimited access by registering, logging in and signing in to your account online. It’s included with your subscription. Non-subscribers also may become subscribers, create accounts and sign in online at our website.
E-Edition
The all-access subscription includes what we call our “E-Edition,” an electronic digital copy of the actual newspaper, which is available 24/7 by going to our website.
COVID-19 facts
The website includes a free banner section across the top slugged “COVID-19 stories.” It is a rotating and clickable listing of all virus-related coverage pertinent to our local communities. You can access this content gathered by our journalists at any time, day or night, by using the website. The website also includes the latest national and international coverage of the crisis, through the Associated Press worldwide network.
Contact us
To protect our associates and customers, while keeping the newspaper functioning at optimum levels, the Beloit Daily News has instituted best practices by closing its doors to the public to limit face-to-face contact. Please reach out to us via email or phone.
Customer service: 608-365-8811 or circulation@beloitdailynews.com
Newsroom: 608-365-8811 or news@beloitdailynews.com
During these difficult times we pledge to do our very best to keep our readers armed with the most reliable information available. Watch out for yourselves, your loved ones and your neighbors.
—William Barth,
Editor
