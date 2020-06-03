Twelve newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Wednesday, Rock County reported 658 cases and 19 deaths. To-date, 9,433 people have tested negative for the virus and 207 people have recovered, health department data shows.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 773 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 70 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 424 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin saw 483 new cases and nine additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 19,400 confirmed cases and 616 virus-related deaths. Across the state, 279,11 people have tested negative for the virus with 65% of all cases having recovered from COVID-19, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,349 confirmed cases and 69 virus-related deaths.
There have been 785 people in Winnebago County who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. A racial breakdown shows 21% of cases in Winnebago County were among white people, 22% were among black/African American people and 17% were among Hispanic/Latino people. Another 38% were of unknown racial background.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 481 cases and 17 deaths; DeKalb County reported 435 cases and six deaths; McHenry County reported 1,628 cases and 78 deaths; Ogle County reported 214 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 210 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Wednesday showed.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 982 new cases and 97 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 123,830 confirmed cases and 5,621 virus-related deaths.
