Most of the new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County are among the unvaccinated, although there are breakthrough infections among people who have been vaccinated being reported.
There were 49 breakthrough infections out of 270 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock County in July. About 80% of those 270 cases were among unvaccinated individuals, according to information from Rock County Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nicholas Zupan.
The following variants have been identified in Rock County: B117 (Alpha), B1351 (Beta), B16172 (Delta), P1 (Gamma), with the Delta variant quickly becoming the primary variant of concern.
“It is difficult to know the true percentage of new cases caused by the Delta variant because only a small number of the total positive tests are sent for genetic sequencing to determine the variant related to the positive case. If a person tests positive and has their specimen sent to the State Lab of Hygiene for genetic sequencing, we have to wait for about a month to get the results of sequencing. We can assume that the recent increase in activity is driven in part by the Delta variant spread,” Zupan said.
Given new concerns over the spread of Delta, the Daily News asked School District of Beloit Board President Megan Miller if there had been any talk of returning to distance learning this fall. Miller said there has been no discussion whatsoever about remote learning.
“We are still planning five-day-a-week, full-time, in-person learning in the fall,” Miller said.
Miller said Superintendent Dan Keyser will present an update on the mask requirements and updates on the school reopening plan at a board meeting set for Aug. 17.
“Right now, we require masks for students and staff at our elementary and intermediate schools. At the Aug. 17 board meeting, I will provide an update on our reopening and any changes to what the board approved in July. We are watching the numbers closely and working with Rock County Health to coordinate vaccination clinics. Based on the weekly numbers provided by the Health Department, 33% of 12-18 year-olds are fully vaccinated, and 39% of 12-18 year-olds have received their first dose. Getting vaccinated is a personal choice and a family decision. I encourage families to consider getting their children, and themselves vaccinated,” Keyser said in an email to the Daily News.
As of July 30, there were 2,871,068 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 49% of the population. As of Aug. 2, there were 6,505,883 people in Illinois who received both doses or 51% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
As of Monday, there have been 54 new cases in Beloit since July 26; 63 in Janesville; 3 in Clinton; 15 in Edgerton; 15 in Evansville; and 20 in Milton.
There were 16,294 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 225 active cases on Monday. There were 6 people hospitalized in the county as of July 29.
Wisconsin reported a 7-day average of 797 new cases a day and an average of 1 death per day. As of Monday, the state reported a 6.9% positivity rate for the week.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 239 new cases from July 22-28. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.0% which was an increase. The total administered vaccine doses were 246,774.
On July 30, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 23, 2021. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 23-29, 2021 was 4.7%.
On July 27, the CDC on July 27 updated its nationwide recommendations to reflect that mask-wearing should be done indoors in communities with high or substantial risk of infection. As of Thursday, Rock County had moved from moderate risk and into the category of “substantial” risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC’s coronavirus data tracker.
The Rock County Health Department is recommending everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On the Illinois side of the state line, Winnebago and Boone counties have initiated similar mask-wearing guidance.