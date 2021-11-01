After slowing down last week, numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county are picking back up with Rock County reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to daily data released by the county.
According to the weekly municipal data released on Monday, between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 there were 72 new cases in Beloit; 120 in Janesville; six cases in Clinton; 14 in Edgerton; 18 in Evansville; 16 in Milton; and one in the rest of the county.
To date, a total 19,920 cases and 218 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 19,090 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 612 active cases.
There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 28 which has been going up since it was 12 on Oct. 22. The case rate is 159 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
Health data indicates 65.1% of Rock County residents have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the latest data available by press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,874. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 14 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.3%.
As of Oct. 29, 55% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series, or 3,202,684 people as of Monday.
As of Monday, Winnebago County’s positivity rate was 5.0 which is going up and a case rate of 215.2 per 100,000 people which is going up. There is 51.5% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Oct. 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting Oct. 22. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.