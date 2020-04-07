MADISON—A fifth Dane County Sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for the coronavirus/COVID-19, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
The 27-year-old deputy had worked in the Dane County Jail, which is where the previous four deputies had been serving before they tested positive for the virus. The latest deputy diagnosed with the virus last worked in the jail on April 2.
The deputy is in isolation and is recovering at his home.
Deputies and medical staff are taking numerous measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19.
