New cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Stateline Area following an increase in virus-related deaths over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of 5,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 272 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 24% or 1,397 have resulted in hospitalization. A total of 59,235 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.
In Rock County, 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths were reported, an increase from 120 confirmed cases and four deaths on Friday, April 23—the last day the Rock County Joint Information Center issued a local report.
In counties in the Rock County region, 405 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 135 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 11 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Sunday shows.
On Sunday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 313 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. The health department reported 1,737 negative COVID-19 tests.
A Winnebago County jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Gary Caruana.
The male, in his 40s, has been in custody at the Winnebago County Jail since March 30. He is being held on domestic battery charges and for a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate was housed in a single cell at the time he became symptomatic, the sheriff’s office said.
“Even before the virus was detected in Winnebago County, our Corrections staff implemented procedures to keep inmates and officers in the facility safe from the illness. We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC, IDPH and the Winnebago County Health Department to ensure we take every precaution to keep the virus contained,” Caruana said. “The health and safety of all the citizens in our community is of the utmost importance and we will do whatever we can to limit the spread of the illness within the jail population, especially to those who are most vulnerable to adverse outcomes.”
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 76 cases and eight deaths; 71 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 513 cases and 28 deaths in McHenry County; 87 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 16 cases in Stephenson County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
In Illinois, a total of 43,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,933 deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an increase of 2,126 cases and 59 additional deaths from Saturday. A total of 4,595 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, just over 10% of the state’s reported case totals.
