To help people overcome barriers to vaccination, the United Way Blackhawk Region in collaboration with community partners is coordinating county-wide transportation to vaccine appointments.
Individuals in need of transportation to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment, may dial 211 during the weekday hours of 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. to get assistance in scheduling a free ride.
“This option may be of particular interest to our elderly neighbors no longer able or comfortable driving themselves, folks who have mobility issues, people without reliable transportation, or families on a tight budget,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.
Partner agencies working to provide transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments include: Beloit Transit, Janesville Transit, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center, Rock County Council on Aging, Rock County Public Health Department and United Way’s 211 Call Center.
There were 1,677,365 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 28.8% of the population, and 3,498,473 in Illinois who received both doses or 27.5% of the population, according to health agencies in both states on Wednesday.
Rock County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday. To date, a total of 15,393 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
There were 14,861 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 365 active cases. There were 10 people hospitalized in the county as of April 19.
Dane County reported a total of 45,139 cases and 316 deaths; Green County reported 3,561 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,056 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 626 new cases and three new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 592,262 cases and 6,721 deaths. As of Wednesday, 576,288 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,009 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the state positivity rate was 3.4%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 58 new cases on April 20. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.4%. The total administered vaccine doses were 163,976. As of Tuesday, the countywide total rose to 31,341 cases and 460 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,429 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,390 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 27,207 cases and 278 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,799 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,542 cases and 80 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,765 new cases and 28 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 14-20 is 4.4%.