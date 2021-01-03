Rock County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
Rock County has reported a total of 12,289 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. A total of 64,797 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
Local data last updated on Saturday shows 10,964 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,171 active cases in the county.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 33,807 cases and 182 deaths; Green County reported 2,365 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,721 cases and 95 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,446 new cases and five additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 486,531 cases and 4,875 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 80 admissions on Sunday as 21,529 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.5% as an estimated 26,670 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.8%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 78 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 24,388 cases and 347 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,156 cases and 61 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,776 cases and 79 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,184 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,282 cases and 48 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,469 cases and 81 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 979,821 cases and 16,755 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
Across the nation, the United States is nearing 350,000 deaths due to the virus. According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 20.3 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 349,246 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).