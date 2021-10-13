BELOIT—As Rock County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced funds will be made available to promote racial and geographic equity in the COVID-19 response.
DHS was awarded $27 million by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat inequities related to COVID-19 infection, illness and death, including $9 million dedicated to rural communities. In a separate appropriation, an additional $13 million in funding has been set aside to continue the Vaccine Community Outreach grant program.
In Rock County the percentage of positive cases among races has been as follows: 84%, White; 6%, Black; 1%, Asian; 1% multiple races; and 8% other.
On Wednesday, Rock County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The Rock County Public Health Department stated there will be some additional COVID-19 deaths added to the Rock County total as a result of data clean-up on Oct. 9. The additional deaths being reported are individuals who passed away over the last several months and aren’t reflective of any recent events or increases in COVID-19 related deaths
To date, a total of 19,301 cases and 214 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began. There were 18,199 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 889 active cases. There were 21 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 12.
The case rate is 226 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.2% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,318. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 18, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.3%.
As of Oct. 12, the latest data available, there were 1,147 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 11.7% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 90.8% of the hospital beds are in use, and 93.8% of ICU beds are in use, according to DHS data.
A total of 54.5% of the Wisconsin population have completed the vaccine series, or 3,172,673 people.
As of Wednesday, Winnebago County in Illinois reported a positivity rate was 4.2% which is going down and a case rate of 200 per 100,000 people which is also going down. About 46.7% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
On Oct. 8, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 19,244 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 209 additional deaths since reporting last on Oct. 1. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.