Over 25% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data published Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
More than 1.46 million people in Wisconsin (25.2%) had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 37,901 people (23.2%) have received at least one shot of vaccine as 23,438 residents (14.3%) have completed the two-shot series. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 99,099 doses have been administered as 36,812 people (12.96%) have completed vaccination.
A total of 855,820 people (14.7%) in Wisconsin and over 1.75 million people (13.78%) in Illinois have completed vaccination. Overall, a total of more than 2.33 million vaccine doses in Wisconsin and 4.70 million doses in Illinois have been administered since December.
Nationwide, over 124 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Sunday, with over 81.4 million people receiving at least one shot and 44.1 million receiving both doses, CDC data shows.
Rock County reported 12 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 14,610 cases and 164 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday, the day most recent local data was available, 14,311 people in Rock County recovered from the virus and 74,182 negative tests were reported. As of March 16, the last day hospital admission totals were updated, 4 patients across Rock County hospitals were receiving treatment for COVID-19, per Rock County Health Department data.
Across Wisconsin, 420 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 572,432 cases and 6,576 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 30 admissions on Sunday as 27,102 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.8% as an estimated 6,219 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.3%.
Across the state line in Illinois, Winnebago County added 44 new cases and no additional deaths due the the virus on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 28,840 cases and 448 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,431 cases and 22 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 1.22 million cases and 21,081 deaths. The state positivity rate is 2.5%.
Per CDC data, there have been over 29.61 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 539,038 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.