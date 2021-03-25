A total of 917,203 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 15.8% of the population, and 1,921,995 people in Illinois who received both doses or 15.09% of the population, according to health agencies in both states on Thursday.
Rock County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday. To date, a total of 14,683 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 171 active cases and 14,348 had recovered in Rock County. The positivity rate in Rock County was 13% on Thursday. There were four COVID-19 patients in Rock County hospitals.
Dane County reported a total of 43,280 cases and 312 deaths; Green County reported 3,419 cases and 22 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,528 cases and 153 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 537 new cases and 2 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 574,436 cases and 6,599 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 561,078 people have recovered in the state and the DHS believes there are a total of 6,600 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 48 new cases on March 24, the latest data available. Its 7-day rolling positivity rate was 3.6%. The total administered vaccine doses were 101,585. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 28,956 cases and 451 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,057 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,561 cases and 117 deaths; McHenry County reported 25,353 cases and 272 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,313 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,226 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24, 2021 is 3.2%.
A total of 6,091,965 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865. A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. On Wednesday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.