Over 20% of residents in Rock County have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine as 13% of county residents have completed the vaccination series as of Monday.
In Rock County, 20.9% of residents have received at least one shot as statewide 21.6% of residents have received one dose as of Monday. In Rock County 13.1% of residents have completed the vaccination series, which is ahead of the statewide completion rate of 12.3%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
First dose vaccine data is not published by the Illinois Department of Public Heath (IDPH). In terms of completed vaccinations, a total of 10.6% of people in Winnebago County have received both doses behind the statewide completed vaccine rate of 11.9% as of Monday.
Nationwide, over 71 million first-dose shots of the vaccine have been administered and over 38.3 million people have completed vaccination, meaning that 11.5% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 60 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A total of 14,485 cases and 159 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 73,312 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,160 recoveries as an estimated 166 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.2%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County are at four admissions as of Monday.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 59 new COVID-19 cases since March 8, an increase of 8 cases from last week when 51 new cases were reported in both municipalities.
In Beloit, 22 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since March 8, bringing the citywide total to 4,806 cases. A total of 23,949 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,703 residents have recovered, an increase of 188 negative tests and 17 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 37 cases were reported since March 8, as 6,251 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 34,319 negative tests have been reported as 6,130 people have recovered, an increase of 504 negative tests and 48 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.44%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.89%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 435 cases; Edgerton reported 934 cases; Evansville reported 672 cases; Milton reported 887 cases and there were 583 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 41,332 cases and 280 deaths; Green County reported 3,246 cases and 17 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,920 cases and 132 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 294 cases and no virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 569,932 cases and 6,536 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 30 admissions on Monday as 26,821 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.8% as an estimated 6,023 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 19 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 28,631 cases and 446 deaths.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,989 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,446 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,170 cases and 76 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,180 cases and 78 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 782 cases and 12 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,113 cases and 20,955 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.6% and the recovery rate of 98%.