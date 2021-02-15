Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 140 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Rock County, 21,849 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 7,911 second-doses. A total of 13.4% of the county’s overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 715,375 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, including 240,907 people who have received both vaccine doses.
A total of 14,194 cases and 151 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 70,859 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,620 recoveries as an estimated 400 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3.1%. A similar figure was not updated for Rock County on Monday.
Hospitalizations in Rock County, last updated on Feb. 12, are at 10 admissions for patients receiving care related to COVID-19, the lowest total since Sept. 18, 2020 when 9 in-patient admissions were reported.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 133 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 8.
In Beloit, 45 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Feb. 8, bringing the citywide total to 4,720 cases. A total of 22,574 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,573 residents have recovered, an increase of 314 negative tests and 84 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 88 cases were reported since Feb. 8, as 6,077 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 31,365 negative tests have been reported as 5,876 people have recovered, an increase of 507 negative tests and 128 recoveries since last week.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 428 cases; Edgerton reported 911 cases; Evansville reported 655 cases; Milton reported 856 cases and there were 567 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 39,317 cases and 264 deaths; Green County reported 2,976 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,737 cases and 124 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 405 cases and four virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 555,708 cases and 6,166 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 38 admissions on Monday as 25,340 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97% as an estimated 10,616 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois added 20 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 27,960 cases and 425 deaths.
In Winnebago County, a total of 19,356 vaccines have been administered, representing 2.28% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, a total of 996,410 vaccine doses have been administered across Illinois.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,858 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,070 cases and 109 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,907 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,977 cases and 71 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,420 cases and 41 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,163,574 cases and 20,002 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.5% and the recovery rate of 98%.