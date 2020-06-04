Rock County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one new death attributed to the virus Thursday.
As of Thursday, Rock County reported 671 total cases and 20 deaths. To-date, 9,496 people have tested negative for the virus and 220 people have recovered, health department data shows.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 789 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 70 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 424 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin saw 492 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 19,892 confirmed cases and 626 virus-related deaths. Across the state, 291,367 people have tested negative for the virus with 65% of all cases having recovered from COVID-19, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 2,421 confirmed cases and 69 virus-related deaths.
There have been 826 people in Winnebago County who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 488 cases and 17 deaths; DeKalb County reported 443 cases and eight deaths; McHenry County reported 1,660 cases and 78 deaths; Ogle County reported 223 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 209 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Thursday showed.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 929 new cases and 116 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 124,759 confirmed cases and 5,736 virus-related deaths in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
