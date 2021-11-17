Rock County’s number of active COVID-19 cases is the highest it has been since January, according to public health data published by the Rock County Public Health Department on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the health department reported 1,009 cases remain active in Rock County. The last time over 1,000 active cases were reported in Rock County came on Jan. 8 when 1,013 active cases were reported. Active cases have increased in Rock County since Nov. 4 when 584 active cases were reported, health department data shows.
Rock County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 20,860 cases and 227 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. In the last seven days, Rock County has reported 553 new cases and a test positivity rate of 10.04%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
The increase in case activity in Rock County comes as cases across Wisconsin continue to rise sharply. Over 3,500 new cases were reported across Wisconsin on Wednesday. CDC data indicates Wisconsin has recorded 23,045 new cases and 130 additional virus-related deaths in the last seven days as the statewide test positivity rate in that time ranged between 10% and 14.9%.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard said Wednesday that Wisconsin hospitals were “overburdened” by a recent increase in hospitalizations. State hospitalization data shows that 95% of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 99% of all intermediate care beds across Wisconsin are occupied. Hospitalization data for Rock County shows 21 patients receiving COVID-19 care at county hospitals as of Tuesday, the day most recent data was available from the health department.
Westergaard said Wednesday during a media briefing that people whe were not vaccinated against COVID-19 were at a 15-times greater risk of contracting a severe virus infection compared to those who are vaccinated. As of Nov. 17, CDC data shows that 68.7% of the eligible population in Wisconsin were fully vaccinated.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 413 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15, according to the Winnebago County Health Department. The county has a test positivity rate of 8.2% as 52.5% of all residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Across Illinois, 24,163 cases and 155 deaths have been reported statewide in the last seven days as the state has a test positivity rate between 3% and 4.9%. A total of 71.7% of those eligible in Illinois are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.