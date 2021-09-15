The number of 4 to 18-year-old children who have tested positive for COVID-19 is increasing, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
From Sept. 1-7, there were 26 new cases among 4 to 13-year-olds, and 10 new cases among 14 to 18-year-olds in the county.
“Overall, we have seen a higher number of cases among school-age children in the last three to four weeks,” said Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
The School District of Beloit had 15 active cases as of Wednesday, and 43 total cases since Sept. 1, according to data on its website, www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/5078. The number includes both staff and students
The Clinton School District has had 15 cases of COVID-19 in the district including staff and students since Sept. 1, according to information from the district.
The Daily News had not obtained information on the number of cases at the Beloit Turner School District by press time, and the health department said it is not disclosing a breakdown of cases per school district unless there is substantial spread or an immediate need for concern, according to information from the department.
According to the Illinois Department of Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/school-exposures, the schools with potential exposures resulting from contact tracing as of Sept. 10 were as follows: Blackhawk Elementary in South Beloit, less than 5; Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford, 5-10; Hononegah, more than 10; Kinnikinnick School, 5-10; Ledgewood Elementary School, fewer than 5; Prairie Hill Elementary School, fewer than 5; Rockton Elementary School, 5-10; Roscoe Middle School, fewer than 5; South Beloit Senior High School, 5-10; and Stone Creek School in Roscoe, fewer than 5.
The South Beloit School District started school on Aug. 18 and reported the following number of COVID-19 cases up through Sept. 13: Clark, 0; Riverview, two; Blackhawk, one; Junior High, one; and High School, 8, according to information provided by Superintendent Scott Fisher.
On Sept. 8, the Daily News had an article stating a handful of cases were reported among Hononegah High School students. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that between 5 to 10 cases had been reported in a classroom setting at the high school, but school officials said the state incorrectly reported the cases as being in a classroom setting when in reality the cases originated during “an extracurricular event.”
One area educational institution is offering incentives for the vaccine. Current Blackhawk Technical College students and employees who show proof of full vaccination status by Oct. 1 will receive $250.
On Wednesday, Rock County reported six new COVID-19 cases and one death, however, the data included a note stating the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Surveillance team identified a system performance issue resulting in a lag in data being processed into the state system and Wednesday’s reported data may appear artificially low.
There were 19 people hospitalized as of Sept. 14 in Rock County.
There were 61.9% of eligible people in the county who received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people would be those age 12 and older.
As of Wednesday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,864. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 16, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7%.
As of Sept. 14, the latest data available there were 1,048 people hospitalized in Wisconsin.
There were 3,060,694 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 52.6% of the population, and 6,896,896 in Illinois who received both doses or 54.1% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
As of Wednesday Winnebago County reported 214.8 cases per 100,000, a rate which is increasing. The positivity rate was 6.5%. There is 44.9% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 36.6.
On Sept. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 3.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 3-9, 2021 was 5.1%.