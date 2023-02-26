Fans of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" stroll down Grand Avenue on Saturday night, as they make their way to the Beloit International Film Festival "Sing-a-long" showing of the cult classic. Many fans dressed as characters in the movie.
BELOIT - A gaggle of costume-clad Beloiters marched across town to the 10 p.m. showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in La Casa Grande Saturday night, ready to do "The Time Warp Again."
The parade began at Beloit College’s CELEB Center, which also served as the box office for the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), which kicked off this week. The collection of bedazzled dancers and rockin' zombies were ready to sing and dance as the cult classic film was this year's BIFF Sing-along film.
The costume parade was organized by Yellow Brick Road, the local LGBT+ organization that has been serving Beloit since its inception in 2017. Vice President Meghan Trimm noted that since Yellow Brick Road appeared, other organizations that serve marginalized communities like people of color have popped up in Beloit.
“Since we started, we now have an ecosystem of other organizations that serve other communities,” Trimm said.
Participants of the parade were Yellow Brick Road members and members of the community alike, bonded by their joint love of cult classic “Rocky Horror.” Fishnet stockings, high heels, red boas, and more were worn by the parade-goers as they walked the set route on a cold night, with only their excitement to keep them warm.
The downtown parade was encouraged by many passing cars that honked in support, and the group always responded with cheers and waves to show their appreciation.
Described as a “sing-along-to-end-all-sing-alongs” by the BIFF official website, “Rocky Horror” is a movie musical that has stood the test of time and continues to be as relevant today as it was in 1975, as shown by its impressive turnout on Saturday night.
“I think that Rocky Horror has had the meaning and staying power as a cult classic because it’s a satire,” Trimm said. “It’s a celebration of not being afraid to be who you are.”
Filmmakers of the many shorts, documentaries, and feature-length films premiering at BIFF were encouraged to attend the screening of “Rocky Horror” in the cozy room at La Casa Grande. The sing-along is a classic staple of BIFF and a fun way to kick off the 10-day festival.
The Beloit International Film Festival is kicking off its 18th season this year and runs through Sunday, Mar. 5. Screenings for the many films are hosted by La Casa Grande, Bagels & More, and Visit Beloit, among others.