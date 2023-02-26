Rocky Horror on parade
Buy Now

Fans of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" stroll down Grand Avenue on Saturday night, as they make their way to the Beloit International Film Festival "Sing-a-long" showing of the cult classic. Many fans dressed as characters in the movie.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - A gaggle of costume-clad Beloiters marched across town to the 10 p.m. showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in La Casa Grande Saturday night, ready to do "The Time Warp Again."

The parade began at Beloit College’s CELEB Center, which also served as the box office for the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), which kicked off this week. The collection of bedazzled dancers and rockin' zombies were ready to sing and dance as the cult classic film was this year's BIFF Sing-along film.