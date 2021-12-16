(From left); Beloit Daily News Senior Writer Hillary Gavan, Editor Clint Wolf and Reporter Austin Montgomery gather for a photo on Thursday with the plethora of books collected as part of the Books for Kids collection drive. The books collected in boxes set out at local businesses were donated to the Stateline Boys & Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse—Beloit.
The people of Stateline Area community once again showed great support for the Books for Kids campaign, which ended Thursday when Beloit Daily News staff delivered the books to two local agencies.
Hundreds of books were delivered Thursday to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse—Beloit. They in turn will distribute the books to children who are served by the two agencies.
The campaign would not have been possible without the cooperation of our partner businesses and libraries who hosted the Books for Kids collection boxes. We send out our sincere thanks to the Beloit Public Library, South Beloit Public Library, Talcott Free Library, Culver’s in Beloit, Piggly Wiggly, Woodman’s Food Market, Bushel and Pecks Local Market, and Schnucks Grocery in Roscoe.
Special thanks go out the the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) who encouraged people to purchase books at the Beloit Public Library FABL shelves and donate the books to Books for Kids. This helped two causes at the same time as sales of these books benefit the Beloit Public Library.
We also would like to thank those who gave a monetary donation to the Books for Kids Drive. The Beloit Optimist Club has been a consistent donor to the Books for Kids campaign and there also were some individual donations to the cause. These funds were used to purchases new books locally to be given to area children.
As the Beloit Daily News staff delivered books to the Boys and Girls Club, children who were arriving at the Beloit facility were eagerly digging through the piles of books and asking questions about what kinds of books were available.
It was refreshing to see that children still had an interest in books in this day and age of smart phones, computer tablets and electronic games.
The biggest thank you goes out to the generous people of the Stateline Area who took the time and effort to collect the children’s books from their homes and bring them to the Books for Kids donation boxes. Without you, this campaign would not have lasted for more than three decades. You all have made the holiday season a little merrier for area children and you have set them on a path that could sharpen their reading skills and have a positive impact on their future.
We will be back next year to seek the community’s help in the 36th annual Books for Kids campaign.